BINGHAMTON – The Binghamton Devils looked to pick up their 5th-straight win on Saturday against the Rochester Americans.

However, the Amerks had other ideas.

Mike McLeod put Bingo up 1-0 in the 1st, and Marian Studenic put the BDevs back in front 2-1 in the 2nd.

But, Rochester tied things up late in the period before pulling ahead in the 3rd.

The Americans win it, 3-2.

The Devils are back in action this coming Wednesday when they head down to PA to face the Penguins.

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.