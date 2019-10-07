BDevils drop home opener to Comets 4-3

BINGHAMTON – It was time for some hockey Saturday night!

Opening night for the Binghamton Devils in the 2019-20 season.

The BDevs welcoming in the Utica Comets for game one of the season, and it was a roller coaster of emotion for Bingo.

Nathan Bastian got the goal scoring going in the first period, helping the Devils take a one goal lead into the locker room after the first 20.

But, the Comets found their stride in the second.

Utica lit the lamp four times in the period, taking a commanding 4-1 lead heading into the third.

About halfway through the third, Josh Jacobs netted the second of the game for Binghamton.

The Devils continued their rally with under two minutes left when Joey Anderson scored to cut the Utica lead down to one.

However, that was as close as the Devils could get.

The Comets open the year with a 4-3 road win.

Binghamton will look for their first win of the year on Friday.

The BDevs are in Belleville for a pair of games this weekend.

The first with the Senators gets underway Friday at 7:00 pm.