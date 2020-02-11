BDevils blank Cleveland Monsters 4-0

The BDevs looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they remained in Cleveland for a second meeting with the Monsters.

Bingo lost 3-0 to Cleveland Friday night.

Brett Seney got the scoring started with his 16th goal of the year in the 1st.

Then, Nick Merkley and Josh Jacobs added two more in the 2nd to build a 3-0 lead.

And just to be safe, Egor Sharangovich added another in the 3rd.

The Devils get the W, 4-0.

So, with the win, the BDevs are close to being out of the basement in the North Division.

They still remain on the proverbial basement steps as they are tied with Cleveland at 48 points.

But, they now sit in 7th place out of 8 so progress.

They’ll look to build off of that on Wednesday when they welcome in Syracuse for a 7:05 pm puck drop.