JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Basketball Coaches Association of New York’s (BCANY) Summer Hoops Festival is returning this weekend to Johnson City.

Teams from different sections in New York State are going to compete in both the Boys and Girls Basketball tournaments.

A great opportunity for the best players in the Southern Tier to compete, each team will play at least 4 or 5 games between Friday and Saturday before the semifinals and championship game on Sunday.

BCANY Southern Tier Girls Basketball Coach Luke McEvoy spoke with NewsChannel 34 on Wednesday about what the players can look forward to this weekend.

“You’re bringing a high level of talent in,” McEvoy said. “You’re competing against the best in the state. You’re playing with other kids from your section which are the best in the section… Some live action here, college coaches come to scout some future talent for them hopefully.”

Games are not the only part of the event, a coach’s clinic, college information meeting, 3-point contest and dunk contest will also take place.

The Southern Tier Girls team begins tomorrow against the team from Central New York at 4 p.m. and the Boys team will start at 7 p.m. against the Hudson Valley.