BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Local basketball players and coaches earned some new accolades.
Thursday, the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) announced its annual Boys & Girls MVP’S and All-Star lists. Players and coaches from Sections AA through D were honored.
Maine-Endwell basketball earned plenty of hardware, as girls basketball coach Brianna Thompson and standout Kaety L’Amoreaux earned Coach and Player of the Year in Class A. On the boys side, head coach Bill Ocker and Dom L’Amoreaux took home top honors in their class.
Newark Valley and Norwich also took home Player and Coach of the Year honors in girls basketball. Norwich’s head coach Josh Bennett and Margaret Dougher snagged honors for the Purple Tornado. Newark Valley adds honors for Hayley Beebe and coach Greg Schweiger, who helped the Cardinals to a IAC title and Section IV title in Class C.
Complete lists of both boys and girls selections can be read below.
BCANY Hoops Award Winners
BCANY 2022 Coach of the Year:
AA: Jamie Nichols (Corning HS)
A: Brianna Thompson (Maine-Endwell HS)
B: Josh Bennett (Norwich HS)
C: Greg Schweiger (Newark Valley HS)
D: Mike Dutcher (Franklin HS)
BCANY 2022 Player of the Year:
AA: Jalea Abrams (Elmira HS)
A: Kaety L’Amoreaux (Maine-Endwell HS)
B: Margaret Dougher (Norwich HS)
C: Hayley Beebe (Newark Valley HS)
D: Brooke Tillotson (Marathon HS) and Kayla Campbell (Franklin HS)
BCANY : 1st Team All-Section 4 Team
Jalea Abrams Elmira HS
Megan Fedor Elmira HS
Carly Scott Horseheads HS
Jenna DiNardo Corning HS
Alyssa Dobson Corning HS
Kaety L’Amoreaux Maine-Endwell HS
Margaret Dougher Norwich HS
Emily Evans Norwich HS
Kennedy Westbrook Waverly HS
Ang McGraw Oneonta HS
Sylvia Liddle Delaware Academy
Kailey Kalet Union Springs HS
Madalyn Barrows Oxford HS
Hayley Beebe Newark Valley HS
Taylor Benjamin Newark Valley HS
Cha Gardner Newark Valley HS
Kayla Campbell Franklin HS
Brooke Tillotson Marathon HS
BCANY : 2nd Team All-Section 4
Sophia Bonnell Horseheads HS
Kellie Zoerb Corning HS
Mia Little Ithaca HS
Marisa Smith Johnson City HS
Precious Gabriel Johnson City HS
Ally Stank Union-Endicott HS
Liv Muse Vestal HS
Maddy Triskett Chenango Valley HS
Marasia Dyes Seton Catholic HS
Payton Littlefield Thomas A Edison HS
Kylie Mussaw Unatego HS
Hannah Ferguson Newark Valley HS
Gracie Gardner Newark Valley HS
Shannon Maloney Elmira-Notre Dame HS
Marissa Campbell Franklin HS
SECTION 4 BCANY AWARDS –
BCANY Coach of the Year AA: Mike Johnston (Corning)
A: Bill Ocker (Maine Endwell)
B: Chris Sinicki (Seton Catholic)
C: Todd Mulvaney (Moravia)
D: Aaron Kaufman (South Kortright)
BCANY Player of the Year
AA: Jackson Casey (Corning)
A: Dom L’Amoreaux (Maine Endwell)
B: Kaelin Thomas (Seton Catholic)
C: Co-Players of the Year Luke Schnabel (Delhi) Owen Haight (Delhi)
D: Co-Players of the Year Connor Quarino (South Kortright) Conor Holland (Marathon)
BCANY All-Section 4 Team
Jackson Casey (Corning)
Isaiah Henderson (Corning)
Connor Quarino (South Kortright)
Carter Mackey (Oneonta)
Joey Tomasso (Waverly)
Dom L’Amoreaux (Maine Endwell)
Mike Mancini (Maine Endwell)
Cullen Green (Maine Endwell)
Larry Morse (Union Endicott)
Rocco Spinelli (Union Endicott)
Conor Holland (Marathon)
Jalan Johnson (Vestal)
John Bangel (Owego)
Jimmy Lindsley (Windsor)
Kaelin Thomas (Seton Catholic)
Michael Bucko (Seton Catholic)
Drew Erickson (Seton Catholic)
Mikey Middaugh (Elmira)
Anthony Brooks (Elmira)
Owen Haight (Delhi)
Riley Spencer (Chenango Valley)