BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Basketball Coaches Association of New York released their 2022-23 end of season awards and all-stars for Section IV on Thursday.

The winners and honorable mentions are below.

Player of the Year – Girls Basketball

Class AA: Jalea Abrams – Elmira

Class A: Kaety L’Amoreaux – Maine-Endwell

Class B: Makana Gardner – Newark Valley

Class C: Kailey Kalet – Union Springs

Class D: Madalyn Barrows – Oxford

Player of the Year – Boys Basketball

Class AA: Chris Woodard – Elmira and Luke Little – Ithaca

Class A: Zubayr Griffin – Johnson City

Class B: Trevor Warpus – Chenango Forks and John Bangel – Owego

Class C: Evan Sickler – Tioga

Class D: Connor Quarino – South Kortright

Coach of the Year – Girls Basketball

Class AA: Willie Fann – Binghamton

Class A: Mike Howell – Union-Endicott

Class B: Greg Schweiger – Newark Valley

Class C: Andy Kalet – Union Springs

Class D: Chris Palmer – Oxford

Coach of the Year – Boys Basketball

Class AA: Ryan Johnson – Elmira

Class A: Jeff Limoncelli – Horseheads

Class B: Chris Evans – Owego

Class C: Brian Card – Tioga

Class D: Aaron Kaufman – South Kortright

First Team All-Section IV – Girls Basketball

Jalea Abrams – Elmira

Jenna DiNardo – Corning

Alyssa Dobson – Corning

Kaety L’Amoreaux – Maine-Endwell

Sophia Bonnell – Horseheads

Adrianna Fontana – Union-Endicott

Marisa Smith – Johnson City

Precious Gabriel – Johnson City

Hayley Beebe – Newark Valley

Makana Gardner – Newark Valley

Kennedy Westbrook – Waverly

Maggie Warpus – Chenango Forks

Kailey Kalet – Union Springs

Payton Gilbert – Union Springs

Payton Littlefield – Thomas A. Edison

Madalyn Barrows – Oxford

Second Team All-Section IV – Girls Basketball

Mia Little – Ithaca

Sugar Williams – Binghamton

Mariah Luke – Binghamton

Megan Wolf – Horseheads

Alison DiPietro – Union-Endicott

Emma Phelan – Johnson City

Madeline Trisket – Chenango Valley

Madelyn Hayes – Chenango Valley

Madison McEvoy – Owego

Shannon Maloney – Elmira Notre Dame

Payton Yahner – Greene

Danielle Waldron – Union Springs

Chloe Hanson – Moravia

Charlie Bennett – Southern Cayuga

Joleen Lusk – Cherry Valley-Springfield

Honorable Mention All-Section IV – Girls Basketball

Melody Fann – Binghamton

Ellie Clearwater – Elmira

Annabel Burke – Johnson City

Bryn Hogan – Susquehanna Valley

Abbie Platt – Oneonta

Helena Willis – Chenango Forks

Jasmine Graham – Newark Valley

Kylie Mussaw – Unatego

Rachel Vickio – Watkins Glen

Allison Kehoe – Moravia

Hannah Nolan – Odessa-Montour

Nat Vrendenburgh – Delhi

Hannah Bonczkowski – Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton

First Team All-Section IV – Boys Basketball

Zubayr Griffin – Johnson City

Andrew Erickson – Seton Catholic

Jeremy Truax – Horseheads

Luke Little – Ithaca

Trevor Warpus – Chenango Forks

Cullen Green – Maine-Endwell

John Bangel – Owego

Larry Morse – Union-Endicott

Chris Woodard – Elmira

Logan Booker – Corning

Joey Tomasso – Waverly

Evan Sickler – Tioga

Jackson Casey – Corning

Second Team All-Section IV – Boys Basketball

Connor Holland – Marathon

Luke Schnabel – Delhi

Connor Quarino – South Kortright

Justin Yearwood – Ithaca

Qsan Tucker – Johnson City

Mekai Lindsey – Union-Endicott

Luke Kariam – Susquehanna Valley

Nick Lang – Union-Endicott

Amari Truax – Horseheads

Joe Bangel – Owego

Anthony Kitching – Elmira

William Holmes – Ithaca

Aidan Fenkl – Maine-Endwell