BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Basketball Coaches Association of New York released their 2022-23 end of season awards and all-stars for Section IV on Thursday.
The winners and honorable mentions are below.
Player of the Year – Girls Basketball
Class AA: Jalea Abrams – Elmira
Class A: Kaety L’Amoreaux – Maine-Endwell
Class B: Makana Gardner – Newark Valley
Class C: Kailey Kalet – Union Springs
Class D: Madalyn Barrows – Oxford
Player of the Year – Boys Basketball
Class AA: Chris Woodard – Elmira and Luke Little – Ithaca
Class A: Zubayr Griffin – Johnson City
Class B: Trevor Warpus – Chenango Forks and John Bangel – Owego
Class C: Evan Sickler – Tioga
Class D: Connor Quarino – South Kortright
Coach of the Year – Girls Basketball
Class AA: Willie Fann – Binghamton
Class A: Mike Howell – Union-Endicott
Class B: Greg Schweiger – Newark Valley
Class C: Andy Kalet – Union Springs
Class D: Chris Palmer – Oxford
Coach of the Year – Boys Basketball
Class AA: Ryan Johnson – Elmira
Class A: Jeff Limoncelli – Horseheads
Class B: Chris Evans – Owego
Class C: Brian Card – Tioga
Class D: Aaron Kaufman – South Kortright
First Team All-Section IV – Girls Basketball
Jalea Abrams – Elmira
Jenna DiNardo – Corning
Alyssa Dobson – Corning
Kaety L’Amoreaux – Maine-Endwell
Sophia Bonnell – Horseheads
Adrianna Fontana – Union-Endicott
Marisa Smith – Johnson City
Precious Gabriel – Johnson City
Hayley Beebe – Newark Valley
Makana Gardner – Newark Valley
Kennedy Westbrook – Waverly
Maggie Warpus – Chenango Forks
Kailey Kalet – Union Springs
Payton Gilbert – Union Springs
Payton Littlefield – Thomas A. Edison
Madalyn Barrows – Oxford
Second Team All-Section IV – Girls Basketball
Mia Little – Ithaca
Sugar Williams – Binghamton
Mariah Luke – Binghamton
Megan Wolf – Horseheads
Alison DiPietro – Union-Endicott
Emma Phelan – Johnson City
Madeline Trisket – Chenango Valley
Madelyn Hayes – Chenango Valley
Madison McEvoy – Owego
Shannon Maloney – Elmira Notre Dame
Payton Yahner – Greene
Danielle Waldron – Union Springs
Chloe Hanson – Moravia
Charlie Bennett – Southern Cayuga
Joleen Lusk – Cherry Valley-Springfield
Honorable Mention All-Section IV – Girls Basketball
Melody Fann – Binghamton
Ellie Clearwater – Elmira
Annabel Burke – Johnson City
Bryn Hogan – Susquehanna Valley
Abbie Platt – Oneonta
Helena Willis – Chenango Forks
Jasmine Graham – Newark Valley
Kylie Mussaw – Unatego
Rachel Vickio – Watkins Glen
Allison Kehoe – Moravia
Hannah Nolan – Odessa-Montour
Nat Vrendenburgh – Delhi
Hannah Bonczkowski – Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton
First Team All-Section IV – Boys Basketball
Zubayr Griffin – Johnson City
Andrew Erickson – Seton Catholic
Jeremy Truax – Horseheads
Luke Little – Ithaca
Trevor Warpus – Chenango Forks
Cullen Green – Maine-Endwell
John Bangel – Owego
Larry Morse – Union-Endicott
Chris Woodard – Elmira
Logan Booker – Corning
Joey Tomasso – Waverly
Evan Sickler – Tioga
Jackson Casey – Corning
Second Team All-Section IV – Boys Basketball
Connor Holland – Marathon
Luke Schnabel – Delhi
Connor Quarino – South Kortright
Justin Yearwood – Ithaca
Qsan Tucker – Johnson City
Mekai Lindsey – Union-Endicott
Luke Kariam – Susquehanna Valley
Nick Lang – Union-Endicott
Amari Truax – Horseheads
Joe Bangel – Owego
Anthony Kitching – Elmira
William Holmes – Ithaca
Aidan Fenkl – Maine-Endwell