Baysox get the best of the Rumble Ponies over the weekend with wins of 8-7, 10-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – Over the weekend, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies wrapped up their home stand with the Bowie Baysox.

After picking up a W on Friday, the Ponies would fall short in their next two outings.

On Saturday, Binghamton erased a 7-1 deficit by the 6th inning.

Mark Vientos and Carlos Cortes both homered to get the Ponies back to even.

But, one run in the 7th was enough for the Bay Sox as they took that game, 8-7.

Then, it was all Bowie on Sunday as they held the Ponies scoreless in a 13-0 win to end the road trip, and took 4 out of 6 games in the series.

The Ponies will now welcome in the Portland Sea Dogs for a 6-game set beginning tomorrow.

1st pitch from Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday is set for 6:35 pm.