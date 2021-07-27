Baty starting to find his groove in Double-A Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were able to enjoy a day off Monday after splitting their series with the Erie SeaWolves this past week.

Next up, they turn their attention to the Hartford Yard Goats, a team they’ll be facing for the first time this season.

And, unfortunately for the Yard Goats, the Ponies may be coming into town with one of their newest additions starting to find his groove.

Since he arrived at the Double-A level 2 weeks ago, all eyes have been on former Mets 1st round pick Brett Baty.

Struggling at the plate through the first 5 games of the Erie series, Baty exploded on Saturday with a 4-for-4 day, which included a home run, 3 runs scored, and 6 RBIs.

Before his first home appearance last Tuesday, Baty said he was trying to see the ball slower and pick it up earlier.

Hopefully, after his breakout performance, he’s accomplished that.

However, he also said there was another area of his game he’s looking to excel in.

“Probably just defensively, working on my quickness over there at 3rd base. Then, reading the ball in the outfield, trying to get good jumps on the ball out there. I feel like my arm strength can play over at 3rd base. So, I’m just trying to work on reading the hops and quicker feet,” he said.

During his 10-game Binghamton tenure, Baty has split time evenly, with 5 games played each at 3rd base and in left field.

So far, he has held his own at both, making some great plays and only committing 2 errors, both at 3rd.

He’ll get his next opportunity to show the Ponies what he’s got on Tuesday at 7:05 PM.