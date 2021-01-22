Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies

Sadly, we end this evening on a somber note as baseball Hall of Famer and icon Hank Aaron has passed away.

Aaron was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 after setting the all-time home run marks with 755, tallying 3,771 hits, and 2,297 RBI’s, a record that stands to this day.

Aaron was also a 25-time All-Star, 3 time Gold Glove winner, an MVP, and a World Series champion

But, most of all, he was the ultimate roll model for minority kids across the nation as he blazed a trail for generations to come.

Hank Aaron was 86 years old.