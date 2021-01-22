Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron dies

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Sadly, we end this evening on a somber note as baseball Hall of Famer and icon Hank Aaron has passed away.

Aaron was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 after setting the all-time home run marks with 755, tallying 3,771 hits, and 2,297 RBI’s, a record that stands to this day.

Aaron was also a 25-time All-Star, 3 time Gold Glove winner, an MVP, and a World Series champion

But, most of all, he was the ultimate roll model for minority kids across the nation as he blazed a trail for generations to come.

Hank Aaron was 86 years old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Local News

More Local News