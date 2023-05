BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Section IV has released the playoff brackets for both Baseball and Softball.

Take a look at the matchups below!

Class AA Baseball:

#2 Corning vs #1 Elmira – Best of 3 championship series beginning May 22.

Class AA Softball:

#2 Elmira vs #1 Corning – Championship game on May 27.

Class A Baseball:

#5 Johnson City @ #4 Maine-Endwell – Quarterfinal on May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of JC vs M-E @ #1 Horseheads – Semifinal on May 19 at 4:30 p.m.

#3 Union-Endicott @ #2 Vestal – Semifinal on May 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Best of 3 championship series beginning May 22.

Class A Softball:

#4 Horseheads @ #1 Vestal – Semifinal on May 24 at 5 p.m.

#3 Union-Endicott @ #2 Maine-Endwell – Semifinal on May 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Championship game on May 27.

Class B Baseball:

#8 Dryden @ #1 Oneonta – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

#5 Windsor @ #4 Chenango Forks – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

#6 Lansing @ #3 Waverly – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

#7 Susquehanna Valley @ #2 Owego – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals played May 24.

Championship game on May 26 at either Maine-Endwell or Union-Endicott.

Class B Softball:

#9 Oneonta @ #8 Waverly – Played May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Oneonta vs Waverly @ #1 Chenango Valley – Quarterfinal on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

#5 Dryden @ #4 Chenango Forks – Quarterfinal on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

#6 Owego @ #3 Susquehanna Valley – Quarterfinal on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

#10 Unadilla Valley @ #7 Lansing – Played May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Unadilla Valley vs Lansing @ #2 Windsor – Quarterfinal on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals on May 25.

Championship game on May 27.

Class C Baseball:

#9 Bainbridge-Guilford @ #8 Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – Played May 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Bainbridge-Guilford vs SVEC @ #1 Trumansburg – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

#5 Tioga @ #4 Union Springs – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

#6 Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen @ #3 Unatego/Franklin – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

#10 Delhi/Downsville @ #7 Moravia – Played May 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Delhi/Downsville vs Moravia @ #2 Thomas A. Edison – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals on May 24.

Championship game on May 26.

Class C Softball:

#9 Delhi/Downsville @ #8 Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – Played May 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Delhi/Downsville vs SVEC @ #1 Thomas A. Edison – Quarterfinal on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

#5 Tioga @ #4 Greene – Quarterfinal on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

#6 Sidney @ #3 Union Springs – Quarterfinal on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

#10 Groton @ #7 Bainbridge-Guilford – Played May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Groton vs Bainbridge-Guilford @ #2 Elmira Notre Dame – Quarterfinal on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals on May 25.

Championship game on May 27.

Class D Baseball:

#9 Laurens/Milford @ #8 Gilboa-Conesville – Played May 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Laurens/Milford vs Gilboa-Conesville @ #1 Deposit-Hancock – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

#5 Southern Cayuga @ #4 Afton – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

#6 Charlotte Valley @ #3 South Kortright/Andes – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

#7 Schenevus @ #2 Edmeston/Morris – Quarterfinal on May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals on May 24.

Championship game on May 26.

Class D Softball:

#9 Richfield Springs/ODY @ #8 Marathon – Played May 17 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Richfield Springs/ODY vs Marathon @ #1 Deposit-Hancock – Quarterfinals on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

#12 Hunter-Tannersville @ #5 Edmeston/Morris – Played May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Hunter-Tannersville vs Edmeston/Morris @ #4 Charlotte Valley – Quarterfinals on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

#11 Roxbury @ #6 Gilboa-Conesville – Played May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Roxbury vs Gilboa-Conesville @ #3 Laurens/Milford – Quarterfinals on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

#10 Cherry Valley Springfield/Sharon Springs @ #7 Windham-Ashland-Jewett – Played May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of Cherry Valley Springfield/Sharon Springs vs Windham-Ashland-Jewett @ #2 Southern Cayuga – Quarterfinals on May 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Semifinals on May 25.

Championship game on May 27.