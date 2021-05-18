Back-to-back home runs propel Spartans over Warriors 7-3

ENDWELL, NY – The Spartans taking on the Chenango Valley Warriors, two of the top teams in the area this year.

Bottom 1, and Helena Layton gets all of that pitch.

The ball now lives in the woods.

A massive shot and that would put M-E up 1-0.

Very next batter is Amanda DeSantis, and that’s the perfect way to follow up Layton’s homer.

They go back-to-back jacks, that one to dead center.

Spartans now in front 2-0.

Still in the 1st, Shannon Mentz shoots one to the opposite field.

Rounding 3rd and scoring is Kayla Benjamin.

Now a 3-0 Spartans lead.

And they just kept building it.

Vasiliki Anastos also going to right on that hit.

That will bring Mikayla Ryan on in.

Spartans would put up 5 runs in that first frame.

While CV would tack on a few, that would be more than enough for Olivia Lewis to work with as M-E would go on to win, 7-3.