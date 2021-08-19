B.U. women’s soccer players bonding well prior to start of season

VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University women’s soccer team is getting ready to begin their fall season on Thursday.

While the Bearcats were able to play a condensed America East-only season this past spring, this will be the first time since 2019 that the team was able to get in a full training camp and a complete schedule.

This comes along with adding 11 freshman, the largest incoming class in program history, to a squad that made a conference championship game appearance, adding more pressure to the newcomers.

However, B.U. will rely on their several returning starters to help make the transition easier.

That includes junior midfielder, and Vestal native, Olivia McKnight.

McKnight says that the personalities of the veterans on the team, along with their leadership, has helped them bond with the new faces on the team as they prepare to take the field together.

“The upperclassmen that we have, and the senior class that we have, we have a lot of very outgoing personalities. Just like goofy, silly personalities. So, it’s really nice to have all of us just, kind of, go with the freshmen really well. The kind of get our humor, and we have a lot of fun. Also, just bonding over soccer, and stuff like that has been super helpful. Again, like having the team lunches, the team dinners, the team events, just stuff like that, has been super helpful for letting us get to know these freshmen,” she said.

We won’t have to wait long to see how this team comes together as a unit.

The Bearcats take on Siena Thursday afternoon in what should be an early challenge as the Saints are coming off a spring season that featured conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.