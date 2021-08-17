B.U. women’s soccer looking to build off strong shortened Spring season

VESTAL, NY – Things will finally be back to normal for teams this fall sports season.

That includes for the fall teams at Binghamton University.

The Bearcats women’s soccer team is looking to improve off their strong season this past spring, in hopes it will translate into this season.

B.U. put together an outstanding shortened campaign, going 6-2 including the America East Tournament.

After a 5-1 regular season, the Bearcats defeated UMass Lowell 1-0 in the America East semifinals, giving them a birth in the conference title game.

However, for the second time that season, Binghamton fell to Stony Brook 1-0 in the championship, ending their terrific run.

B.U. was out at the BC United home field on Tuesday as they prepare for their season opener later this week.

Binghamton Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee, entering his 6th season at the helm of the program, says that having the team make as deep of a push in the tournament last year helped set the bar for this season’s team, both for the veterans and newcomers.

“For our returning players, they know what’s at stake. Then, for the younger players, they know what the standard is, the level that we want to be at. We know that’s not just a spring board though. Every year, you start with a new team, a new identity, a new set of talent. But, we certainly set a standard, and we want to keep that, going and improving on it for this upcoming fall,” he says.

B.U. will play a full slate of games this season, after only playing conference games this spring.

They will begin their season this Thursday at Siena, with game time set for 4 PM.

The Bearcats will play their home opener this coming Sunday when they host Fordham at 1 PM.