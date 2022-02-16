HAMILTON, NY – The Bearcats women’s lacrosse team also played Wednesday, taking on Colgate in Hamilton.

After the two teams were tied at 2 just moments into the 2nd quarter, the Bearcats exploded for 10-straight goals as they took a commanding 12-2 lead by the early stages of the 4th quarter.

Abby Carroll led the charge as she netted 4 goals and tallied 5 total points.

In total, BU had 10 different players record at least 1 point.

The Bearcats win this one with ease, 14-4.

Binghamton will return to the Bearcats Sports Complex for their next contest when they host Bucknell Saturday at 3 PM.