B.U. women’s lacrosse downs Colgate 12-8

VESTAL, NY – The B.U. women’s lacrosse team hosted Colgate in what is the last scheduled home game for any B.U. athletics program before the 19th, meaning the last with any fans allowed in the stands.

And the team didn’t disappoint.

First half, Paige Volkmann slings it in front to Alissa Franze, and she finds the back of the net.

That gave Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

Volkmann led B.U. with six points.

Taylor Passuello was solid in goal, making 10 saves and keeping the Bearcats in front most of the way.

The Bearcats win it, 12-8.

Binghamton’s next scheduled game was at Harvard Saturday.

But, with the Ivy League cancelling the spring events, that game will not happen.

Next up is then Hartford on the 21st.