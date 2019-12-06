B.U. women’s basketball using tough early schedule to prep for A.E. play

VESTAL, NY – While the Binghamton women’s basketball team may be sporting a very impressive early on this season, those wins haven’t come easy.

Heading into their Thursday night match up with Cornell, the Bearcats had seven of their eight wins come by 15 points or fewer, including three that were by 10 or fewer.

Now, while those are still fairly decent-sized margins of victory, BU had to grind it out until the very end in almost all of them.

This year’s Binghamton squad has a much different vibe to them compared to year’s past.

They seem more confident in one another.

They have noticeable chemistry, skill, and mental toughness.

One of those who has noticed is head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord.

Coach Ord is in her second year at BU, and this year’s team features a balanced group of veterans she’s worked with, as well as newcomers that she hand picked in the recruiting process.

The stability and collaboration between both groups has led to wins, with all having a blast on the court each and every day.

“It’s the best feeling, as a coach. I’ll tell you, every day at practice, they battle, they compete against each other, which obviously helps them get better to prepare for the next game. It’s what you want as a coach. But, we have a lot of games to go. We have a lot of possessions to play. They just keep surprising me of stepping up every time somebody else, somebody new steps up when somebody else isn’t having a great shooting night, somebody else steps up. And that’s what you want as a coach,” she says.

The Bearcats have gotten steady play from several players, but as coach Ord said, if someone is having a bad night, a teammate is always their to pick them up.

This has given BU the ability to string together wins, giving them a taste of success early on.

The competition doesn’t get any easier the rest of the season though.

Binghamton has a difficult stretch before America East play begins, something that junior Olivia Ramil believes will only help the team further prepare for what they ultimately want to achieve.

“The America East is a really good conference. Getting the opportunity to play against Cornell, Miami coming up, and that tournament, it’s just going to get us prepared for that, I mean, our end goal, which is an America East championship,” said Ramil.

The Bearcats now get a little break until their next game.

They will be down in Florida the week before Christmas, taking on #21 Miami and then participating in the Florida International Holiday Hoops Showdown just two days later.

After a home match-up with NJIT on December 30, conference play begins.

This team has shown it has what it takes to win to begin a season.

Now, over the next few months, we’ll see if they can figure out how to properly close out a schedule.