B.U. women’s basketball team still rolling after 6-0 start

VESTAL, N.Y. – If you haven’t been paying attention to the Binghamton University women’s basketball team, now would be a good time to start.

The Bearcats are sitting at 6-0 on the season, and they are rolling.

B.U. has also won in almost every fashion this season.

They’ve won big.

They started their season on the road, beating Siena by 27.

They beat Bloomsburg by 25 at home.

They’ve also won three games by 10 points or fewer.

And most recently, they proved they can win during extended road trips, picking up two grind-it-out style wins over Delaware State and Fairleigh Dickinson.

Now, the Bearcats are staring down a difficult stretch of games to wrap up the non-conference portion of the their schedule.

With St. Bonaventure the next team focus on Wednesday, B.U. follows that up with Eastern Michigan at home, Cornell on the road, and then a week-long trip before Christmas to Florida.

Everyone has their goals in mind to start the year, for themselves and the team.

Depending on success, those goals may change as the season goes on, including for Bearcats head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord.

“You know, the girls all have their goals and we all have our goals together, team and individual. But, I think for me, it absolutely does. But, they’ve done just such a great job of keeping their heads on and just continuing to build,” Ord says.

The Bearcats have gotten contributions from everyone up and down the lineup.

However, two of their senior leaders, Kai Moon and Carly Boland, have continued to step up in many ways each game.

Moon hit a major milestone in the second quarter against Fairleigh Dickinson as she notched her 1,000th career point.

She is also inside the top five in scoring in the entire nation.

Meanwhile, Boland has scored in double figures four times already this year, while being in the top three on the team in rebounds, steals, assists, and blocks.

Both seniors say they couldn’t have imagined their final seasons beginning like they have.

“I would’ve dreamt that it would go this way, and I’m super excited that it actually is in reality. This is everything that you hope your season to be. And, typically, it doesn’t always happen like this because once you’re starting and you have a lot of new people coming in like we do, you’re working out a lot of kinks. You have a lot of, I guess, bumps in the road. You’re still trying to figure things out. For us to come out of the gates like this is really exciting,” Moon said.

“I didn’t quite envision it this successful individually. And, as a team, however, I think that everybody is playing to their role very well. I go out there every day and try to do the best I can, for myself and this team,” said Boland.

If B.U. keeps things rolling the rest of the season, you can bet these two will have a lot to do with it.

As mentioned, Binghamton will host St. Bonaventure on Wednesday afternoon.

Tip-off between the Bearcats and Bonnies will be at 1:00 pm.