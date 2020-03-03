B.U. women’s basketball set to host A.E. Quarterfinal matchup with New Hampshire

VESTAL, NY – In case you haven’t heard me say it enough, the Binghamton University women’s basketball team is preparing to host their America East Quarterfinal game on Wednesday.

And ahead of that, they got a chance to talk about it with a playoff media day.

The Bearcats will welcome in New Hampshire for the first round game of the conference tournament.

B.U. is hosting a conference tourney game for the first time since 2016.

B.U. and UNH will face off Wednesday for the second time in four days as the Bearcats beat the Wildcats 66-64 on Saturday.

Binghamton head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord says that with that game still fresh in their minds, that may benefit them rather than getting a different opponent.

“For us to be able to play them right away and really see what we need to focus on, where it’s not a bunch of games and then we have to go back to them. I think it’s still fresh in our minds, and they all saw on film what we can do, and what we should do, and what we will do as far as taking care of things that we can control. But, they are, they’re a very good team. Again though, we have our crowd, I’ve got these three seniors. We’ve got a group of young ladies that are ready to continue to play hard for their seniors, and we’re looking forward to it,” she said.

For the three Bearcat seniors, they don’t want their college basketball journeys to end.

However, it has been a wild ride for Karlee Krchnavi, Carly Boland, and Kai Moon through their careers, especially this season.

When I asked if they had a moment that really stands out, there were a couple that came right to mind.

“I’m going to have to say the Albany game. I mean, definitely, obviously, accomplishing the 21 wins in regular season is great. But, the Albany game will forever be a memory in my head because that was a team that we just, the 22nd time around we finally got them,” said Senior Guard Karlee Krchnavi.

“Probably would have to be Albany. Like KK said, we hadn’t beaten them in however many games. And I’m from Albany, so, we have to beat them. But, the energy that game was insane. Everybody was hyped. It was a team effort. I don’t know, it’s just very memorable for me,” Carly Boland says.

“Going into Cornell, their fans were very intense. That was a very, very physical game. We battled the entire way through. For us to pull that out, it was a collective team effort. Like, I remember Clare (Traeger) that game was like, that was the highlight of my season. Watching her come in off the bench after not playing a whole half, get two-straight buckets, and stare everybody down like she was Michael Jordan,” said Kai Moon.

The Bearcats will try to make yet another memory when they tip off with UNH on Wednesday at 7:00 pm.