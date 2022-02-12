DURHAM, NH – The BU women’s basketball team was on the road to take on New Hampshire.

The two teams came out firing, scoring a combined 63 points in the first two quarters before cooling off for only 41 the last two frames.

The Bearcats saw Birna Benonysdottir go for 23 points, knocking down 5-of-9 from deep.

Denai Bowman did a little bit of everything as she finished with 12 points with 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals.

However, BU could not come away with a win as they fall, 54-51.

That extends the Bearcats losing streak to six-straight.

They’ll look to snap that on Monday when they head to UMass Lowell for a 5 PM tip off.