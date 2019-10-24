B.U. women’s basketball hosts Media Day

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton University women’s basketball team held it’s annual media day Wednesday.

Head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord, as well as seniors Kai Moon and Carly Boland and junior Olivia Ramil, sat down to chat about the upcoming 2019-20 season.

This will be year number two for Ord at the helm.

However, this is her first with full control, including having put together this year’s schedule and also welcomed in her first recruiting class at B.U.

With what she’s seen from the freshmen as well as the level of competiton the team will face, Ord is definitely ready for the season to get underway.

“It’s very exciting. I think my staff and I have done a really good job of bringing high-character kids in to mesh with the kids who were already here that all are high-character kids. Obviously, the schedule, we have a really good schedule in place. We were able to do that ourselves. We still play a top 10 team in Miami. But, then we’re also playing a very good non-conference tournament, which I think will help for once we get to conference,” Ord said.

With the team bonding together, and a challenging schedule to look forward to, Moon, Boland, and Ramil all gave their opinions on what would make 2019-20 season a successful one in their eyes.

“When we communicate, when we’re locked in on defense, that’s when we’re at our best. I’ve seen glimpses of that in practice. We’ve had a couple scrimmages so far. We look really good when we do that. If we’re able to do that for 40 minutes, regardless of whether we put points up on the board. If we’re able to keep the other team off the board, I think that’ll pretty much solidify us wins. But, it’s got to be there from start to finish,” Moon says.

“It’s going to take a lot of focus from everyone, from 1 through 14 I think we have. But, yeah, we just have to go out there every game and give it our all. Sometimes we’ll have bad games. But, that’s when we have to fight through and focus on our defense, our offense, what’s working, how to adjust from what’s not working. I think being resilient like that will allow us to succeed the way we want to,” Boland said.

“I think mentally, the mentality part of it, is a big thing. The coaches really worked to push us during the summer and beginning of the fall so far. I think we’re getting there,” Ramil says.

The Bearcats get their first crack at the new season on Tuesday, November 5 at Siena.