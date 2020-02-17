B.U. women’s basketball defeats Vermont 76-53, B.U. men fall 76-48

The B.U. women’s basketball team continued their impressive season Saturday.

The Bearcats came away with a convincing win over Vermont, 76-53.

B.U. led by as many as 36 midway through the 4th quarter.

They used two lengthy runs to separate themselves from the Catamounts.

The first came at the end of the first half as the Bearcats reeled off a 15-0 run which they then bested in the 4th quarter when they ripped off an 18-0 run to pull away.

Kai Moon continues her outstanding senior year as she led B.U. with 21 points, one of four Bearcats in double figure scoring.

Carly Boland finished with 12, and Denai Bowman and Olivia Ramil each added 10 more.

Karlee Krchnavi brought down a game-high nine rebounds.

With the win, B.U. jumped back into 4th place in the America East standings, and if that holds, they would host their quarterfinal matchup.

Binghamton will try to keep rolling on Wednesday when they head to UMass Lowell to face the Riverhawks at 7:00 pm.

Meanwhile, the B.U. men’s team was up in Burlington Saturday to take on Vermont.

The Bearcats were simply outmatched by the top team in the conference.

Vermont held a 13-point lead at halftime and didn’t let up in the second half.

Binghamton got to within single digits at 39-30 early in the second half.

But, UVM responded with a 15-3 run to regain control.

The Catamounts rolled to their 11th conference win by a final of 76-48.

Sam Sessoms was B.U.’s leading scorer as he finished with 13 points along with seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals; all team highs.

George Tinsley tied Sessom’s with seven rebounds as he added 10 points.

Pierre Sarr dropped in another 10 points as well.

The Bearcats are still trying to work their way out of the 9th place spot in the America East.

They have four more games to try and do so, beginning with UMass Lowell on Thursday.

The Bearcats and Riverhawks meet inside the B.U. Events Center for a 7:00 pm jump.