B.U. women’s basketball defeats New Hampshire 66-64, earn 4th seed in America East Tournament

The B.U. women had to wait and find out if they could move up to third place in the conference with a win over UNH and a UMass Lowell loss to Vermont.

Well, the Bearcats did their part as they beat the Wildcats 66-64.

Kai Moon led Binghamton in scoring with 17 points.

Also joining Moon in double digit scoring was Olivia Ramil with 14, Denai Bowman with 13, and Carly Boland who had 11.

UMass Lowell did hang on for a close win over Vermont though so B.U. will be the 4th seed in the America East Tournament and will welcome UNH right back as the Wildcats are the 5th seed.

B.U. and UNH tip off Wednesday night at 7:00 pm in the Events Center for a trip to the conference semifinals.