B.U. women prepare for clash with Cornell

VESTAL, NY – Much has been made about the start to the season for the Binghamton University women’s basketball team.

The Bearcats are 8-0 and are gaining national attention.

However, they’re focused on a game-to-game approach, with their next one coming in just a couple of days.

The Bearcats will hit the road on Thursday to take on Cornell.

The Big Red are no joke this year either, as they’ll be coming into the game sporting a 5-2 record and are winners of four-straight.

Cornell and Binghamton have both vastly improved since a season ago.

After eight games last year, Cornell was 3-5 while B.U. sat at 5-3 and about to enter a season-long six-game losing streak.

Bearcats head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord has studied up on the Big Red, and is hopeful her team can match up on Thursday.

“Yesterday, on our snow day, I watched a lot of Cornell. They are a much-improved team. They’re a team of veterans. They aren’t as deep as us, which is nice. But, they’re getting a lot of minutes. They do a really good job of their offense,of reading the defense and attacking. And they’re going to pressure us a little bit…But, hopefully we’ll be ready for them,” she says.

One of the most noticeable differences with this Binghamton team compared to last year is how much fun they’re having on the court, something that junior Olivia Ramil believes has helped translate into the positive start.

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s fun to win, and it’s fun to play well together. Everybody’s sharing the ball well, and I think that’s, you know, a big reason why we’re 8-0,” said Ramil.

The Bearcats have enjoyed the early success that they’ve had.

But, they also know there are many more games on the schedule, and a lot more work to be done to reach their ultimate goal.

The next step in their journey comes Thursday in Ithaca.

B.U. and Cornell tip off at 7:00 pm.