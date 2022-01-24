NEWARK, NJ – It was a busy Saturday for area squads, including for both Binghamton University basketball teams.

The Bearcats were on the road for a doubleheader at NJIT.

Game one featured the women’s teams.

BU carried a five point lead into the locker room at the break. But, the Highlanders surged ahead in the second half.

Denai Bowman led all BU scorers with 14 points. She also added three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

Clare Traeger didn’t record a point in this one, but she did bring down a game-high 13 rebounds, tying a career-high mark.

However, Lyzi Litwinko lifted NJIT with a 22 point, 10 rebound double-double.

Seton Catholic Central grad Reese Vaughn saw eight minutes of work, sinking a free throw and grabbing a rebound.

NJIT picks up the win, 58-48.

BU was scheduled to take on UMBC this evening at 5:30 PM. But, that was postponed due to COVID issues with the Retrievers.

So, BU is back in action instead on Wednesday when they host Hartford at 7 PM.

After the women wrapped up, the BU men took the court to take on NJIT.

The men pulled a role reversal as they trailed heading into the half before turning it on in the second, outscoring the Highlanders 39-24 in the second half.

Jacob Falko stayed red-hot as he scored 20 points along with six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

That’s Falko’s 4th 20-point outing in his last six games.

Christian Hinckson recorded his second-straight double-double, and third of the season, as he went for 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Behind those efforts, BU picks up a 68-57 road win, and improve to 4-2 in America East play.

The surging Bearcats are back in action tonight when they host the defending conference champs, Hartford.

Tip off from the Events Center is at 7:30 PM.