B.U. softball ready to begin season with southern swing

VESTAL, NY – As of this past weekend, the spring sports season is officially underway for Binghamton University.

The Bearcats men’s lacrosse team opened their year at Marist on Saturday.

Then, Wednesday evening, the women’s lacrosse team hosted Bucknell.

Now, this weekend it’s time for the baseball and softball teams to get this rolling.

We’ve heard from three of those four teams.

On Monday, the softball team got their chance to speak about their season on media day.

The Bearcats are coming off a season last spring that saw them advance to day three of the America East Tournament.

They became the first six seed to make it to day three since the tournament expanded in 2016.

They also took #1 UMass Lowell to extra innings in what ended up being their finale.

Despite falling short of their ultimate goal, this year’s team feels like their run in the tournament could provide a nice spark as they begin this season.

“Our energy was really good in the tournament and I think, just seeing that we could do that, and what we’re capable of, is really good for our momentum starting the season this year. So, hopefully we can pick up right where we left off and continue that,” said Alli Richmond.

“I also think it was so helpful. We all felt, a little bit, what that was like. So, a lot of that energy is going to be brought into these first couple of tournaments. And I think it’ll be really helpful for us, keeping that momentum,” Junior Infielder Makayla Alvarez says.

While it would be great for B.U. to build upon that tournament success, it’s still only February, and championships aren’t won in the first month of the season.

However, this time of the year is a great opportunity for the team to really get acquainted with one another.

And according to head coach Michelle Johnston, that’s exactly what’s happening.

“I think, we’ve really just been working on working for each other, and kind of the mental side. Making sure that we’re forming good relationships within the team. I think they’ve done a really good job with that. I think we’re seeing really good results from that and having more productive practices,” she said.

The Bearcats are kicking off their season with four different southern tournaments.

The first one gets underway Friday down in College Station, Texas.

B.U. faces St. John’s and Lamar in a doubleheader Friday afternoon.

They follow that up with another doubleheader Saturday against host Texas A&M and then St. John’s.

And a final showdown with Lamar on Sunday.

First pitch of game one this season comes at 11:00 am Friday.