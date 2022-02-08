VESTAL, NY – Believe it or not, we’re only a few days away from the beginning of the 2022 Binghamton University softball season.

This will be the Bearcats’ first full season, including a complete non-conference schedule, since 2019.

It will also be the first full slate with Jess Bump at the helm as head coach.

The Bearcats are coming off an 11-14 season in 2021 that saw them miss out on the America East Tournament.

However, BU returns the majority of their roster from a season ago, including the core of their stellar defense that posted the best fielding percentage since the Bearcats became a Division I program.

The perks of having so many familiar faces is that it’s easier to get the new players acclimated quicker.

Having been training for some time now, Bump is eager to see how that hard work pays off for her players.

“I’m just excited to see the girls hard work pay off, honestly. We have a smaller squad this year. But, we’ve put in a lot of work behind the scenes, internally. Some competitiveness, becoming more mentally tough and just being better teammates, working together. So, I’m just really excited to see all that hard work pay off,” says Bump.

Binghamton opens up the season on Friday down in Georgia with a doubleheader against Radford and then Georgia Southern.

First pitch for game one will be at 11 AM.