B.U.’s Tinsley named A.E. Rookie of the Week

VESTAL, NY – The America East also showed the B.U. men’s team some love.

Bearcats freshman George Tinsley was named the America East Rookie of the Week after two outstanding games against Oneonta and Loyola.

This is the second time Tinsley has been named the rookie of the week during his short Binghamton career.

Tinsley averaged 19 points and nine and a half rebounds per game during the week, including scoring a career-high 24 points at Loyola.

Tinsley has two 20-plus point performances this year, as well as three double-doubles.

He’s currently 3rd in rebounds per game in the entire America East, and leads all rookies in scoring in the conference.

George will look to add to his debut season when the Bearcats square off with Colgate Wednesday night inside the B.U. Events Center.

Tip off is at 7:00 pm.