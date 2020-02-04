B.U.’s Karlee Krchnavi named America East Co-Player of the Week

VESTAL, NY – Wrapping up tonight and a nice honor for a Binghamton University women’s basketball player.

For the first time in her career at B.U., Karlee Krchnavi was named the America East Co-Player of the Week.

The senior put up some impressive numbers in the Bearcats 36-point win over Hartford last Wednesday.

Krchanvi scored a career-high 18 points, while bringing down nine rebounds, had six steals, and dished out four assists.

The week prior, KK notched her second career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in a win at New Hampshire.

Krchnavi and the Bearcats, currently 4th in the conference standings, are back inside the B.U. Events Center on Wednesday when they host UAlbany at 7:00 pm.