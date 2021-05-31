B.U.’s Emily Mackay qualifies for NCAA Championships

VESTAL, NY – Some really cool news out of Binghamton University over the weekend.

Bearcats distance runner Emily Mackay, who is having nothing short of a monumental season, qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the women’s 5,000.

Mackay finished 3rd overall out of a 48 runner field in the event with a time of 15 minutes and 48.72 seconds at the NCAA East Regional Meet this weekend.

Next up for the senior will be a trip to the University of Oregon and Hayward Stadium to compete in the NCAA Championships.Having achieved so much already, Mackay says she is most proud of her ability to finish in regionals.

“It would probably be regionals. It was very nerve wracking going into that race. It was extremely competitive. I knew that there was a possibility that I could qualify for nationals. But, it definitely wasn’t a given. So, I had to just stay really confident in myself, in my training, in my coaches, and I’m just very proud of the way I handled the pressure going into it,” she says.

This opportunity is yet another great achievement for Mackay this year.

Earlier this spring, Mackay won an America East Championship in the 1,500.

She also set a school record in the 5,000, and was named a USTFCCCA All-American back in March after finishing 14th overall at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

You can see Mackay compete in the 5,000 on Saturday, June 12 at 7:55 PM on ESPNU.