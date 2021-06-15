B.U.’s Email Mackay earns first team All-American honors at NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

EUGENE, OR – By now, if you know the name Emily Mackay, then you probably know that she’s done something incredible once again.

If you don’t recognize that name, you haven’t been paying attention.

The Binghamton University senior distance runner was at it again this past weekend, and was able to build on what has already been a historic year for her.

After qualifying for last Saturday’s 5,000 at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Mackay put together perhaps her biggest achievement yet.

Mackay finished 7th out of 24 runners in the event with a time of 15 minutes and 42.38 seconds, setting a BU record in the process.

By finishing in the top 8, Mackay earned the distinction of being named an All-American for the 2nd time this year, having received the same accolade in the NCAA Cross Country Championships back in March.

A strong push in the final 800 meters helped propel Mackay past a small group of runners and into that 7th place spot.

For Mackay, being able to say she’s a 2-time All-American and to finish her senior year on such a high note is something special.

“It feels really good. I’m very thankful to have been able to end the season on a good note. My goal was, at least, 2nd Team All-American, which was top 16. And then, top 8, 1st Team All-American, that was my stretch goal. I’m just very excited that I was able to accomplish that,” she says.

One of the perks of making it to that stage is being able to compete at the premiere facility when it comes to the track and field world, Hayward Field.

The historic venue was recently remodeled and will host the U.S. Olympic Trials beginning later this week.

For Mackay, being able to experience, and compete in, the stadium was a dream come true.

“It was very amazing. Such a great experience being there. It was really very magical. As they say, I got to experience the Hayward magic. It was just, it was incredible. I can’t really describe the experience. It was great.”

This latest accomplishment comes on top of having been named an All-American in March, winning an America East cross country championship, and placing 3rd overall in the 5,000 at the NCAA East Regionals two weeks ago.

With one more year of eligibility left due to the pandemic, Mackay says she’s going to use the summer to train and get her mileage up.

For her competition next year, all I have to say is good luck because I don’t foresee any sort of drop off coming for Mackay any time soon.