B.U.’s Ella Wanzer named America East rookie of the week for women’s basketball

VESTAL, NY – Over to the Binghamton University campus where a member of the women’s basketball team received an honor from the conference.

Freshman Ella Wanzer was named the America East Rookie of the Week for this past week.

Wanzer set a career high as she scored 15 points in a blowout win over Mansfield this past Wednesday.

She also brought down 5 rebounds, dished out 2 assists, and shot an incredibly efficient 71% from the field.

Over her last 3 games, Wanzer has been averaging just shy of 10 points per game and over 2 rebounds per contest.

This is Wanzer’s 1st conference accolade, and the 2nd of the season for BU as fellow freshman Genevieve Coleman was named rookie of the week earlier this month.

The Bearcats are back in action on Wednesday on the road at Fairleigh Dickinson at 7 PM.