B.U.’s Dan Schaffer breaks four-minute mile barrier at Toledo Track & Field Invitational

VESTAL, NY – Closing out tonight with a look at a local student-athlete competing at the Division I level.

Dan Schaffer, a Maine-Endwell graduate and current Binghamton University Bearcat, put on a clinic this weekend at the Toledo Track & Field Invitational.

Schaffer became just the 4th Bearcat in program history to break the 4-minute mile barrier.

Schaffer beat out the competition in the mile by finishing with a time of 3 minutes and 58.44 seconds, which placed him a full 3 seconds in front of the 2nd place finisher.

This comes on the heels of Schaffer capturing 2 individual America East championships 2 weeks ago, winning both the 15-hundred and anchoring the the 4 by 8-hundred relay team.

Some major accomplishments for the M-E alumnus.