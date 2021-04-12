B.U.’s Brenton Mills announces transfer from B.U. to Bowling Green

VESTAL, NY – Some news from Binghamton University.

The Bearcats men’s basketball leading scorer from this past season, Brenton Mills, announced via Twitter that he is transferring from BU to Bowling Green.

Mills averaged 13.9 points per game this season for the Bearcats, and was rewarded by receiving America East 3rd Team All-Conference honors.

Mills heads to a Bowling Green team that finished 14-12 and qualified for the CBI postseason tournament this season.

Mills should see time right away, potentially even as a starter, as the Falcons top 3 scorers will graduate this year.