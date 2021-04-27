B.U. men’s swimming & diving seniors go out on top after taking down UMBC

VESTAL, NY – As you saw on Monday, the Binghamton University men’s swimming & diving team captured the America East Championship over the weekend, their first since 2003.

While this accomplishment is special for every member of the team, it is especially priceless for the four seniors on the team.

Cameron DeGuzman, David Walters, Liam Murphy, and Erik Temple were sent off on the highest of notes, by taking down the team that had held them back their entire careers, UMBC.

DeGuzman says being able to knock off the 4-time defending champs will be a lifelong memory.

“It’s really just a weekend that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. The entire time, it was, the energy was high, the feeling was high. I think with us finishing out on the end, and the energy, how people were swimming throughout the entire weekend, it was pretty clear that we really wanted it. We brought a title back to Binghamton U for the first time in 18 years,” he said.

Despite losing this senior group, given the age of their roster, the Bearcats should find themselves in the mix again next season.