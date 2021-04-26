B.U. men’s swimming and diving program captures first America East championship since 2003

NEWARK, NJ – This weekend, the Binghamton University men’s swimming and diving program was able to make history as they captured their first America East championship in the sport since 2003.

BU was able to outlast the 4-time defending champs, UMBC, 889-872.

After sweeping the diving portion in Binghamton now two weekends ago, including 2 1st place finishes for David Walters, the Bearcats saw Jake Vecchio, Liam Murphy, Ryan Board, and Henry Shemet all win individual titles as well.

In just his 2nd season as head coach of the Bearcats, head coach Jerry Cummiskey said it’s been a long time coming for this program to get back on top.

“It’s great. You know, we stare at the banners at the pool every day. You know, they’re old. 96 to 03. It’s just, it’s time. Things just came together for us well, and we lucked out,” he says.

The BU coaching staff of Cummiskey, Mike Kline, and Heather Colby were named the America East Coaching Staff of the Year.

Along with being the first title for the program in 18 years, this is also the first conference championship for any Bearcats program since the baseball team won the conference back in 2016.