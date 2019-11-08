B.U. men’s soccer goal makes Sportscenter Top 10

VESTAL, N.Y. – This is really cool.

Always great to get national recognition here in Binghamton.

On Wednesday, the Binghamton University men’s soccer team got that honor thanks to Ryan Pyszka and Andrew McDonnell.

Pyszka with a dime of a pass from nearly half field, and McDonnell with the header, beating the UAlbany keeper to the ball.

Great connection by the Bearcats.

What makes the play even more impressive was that it came in the 87th minute of the match, and became the game-winner as Binghamton beat UAlbany, 1-0.

Next up for B.U. will be the America East Quarterfinals.

The 6th-seeded Bearcats will head to Hartford to take on the 3rd-seeded Hawks.

That game will be Saturday afternoon at 2:00 pm, with the winner advancing to the semifinals at Vermont.