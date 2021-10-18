B.U. men’s soccer falls to Hartford 2-1 on Saturday; women’s soccer battles Maine to a scoreless 2OT tie on Sunday

Here’s a look at what the Binghamton University soccer teams did over the weekend.

The men played Saturday at Hartford, and found themselves trailing the Hawks 2-0 at halftime.

However, Noah Luescher netted his 3rd goal of the season in the 76th minute to cut the lead to 1.

But, it was not enough as BU falls 2-1, dropping their 3rd in-a-row.

The Bearcats are back in action tomorrow when they host Cornell at 7 PM.

And for the women, they played yesterday at the Bearcats Sports Complex as they hosted Maine.

This one was tightly-contested, with plenty of opportunities, but no one was able to cash in.

Bearcats goalie Haylee Poltorak made 8 saves in goal, denying every Maine shot that came her way.

After 2 overtimes, this one ended in a 0-0 draw.

That keeps Binghamton’s 5-game unbeaten streak in tact.

The Bearcats will look to make it 6-straight on Saturday when they travel to Durham to face New Hampshire at 1 PM.