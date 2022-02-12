VESTAL, NY – The Binghamton University men’s lacrosse team starts their 2022 schedule tomorrow with high hopes for their season.

BU is looking to build off last year after finishing with their most wins in 5 seasons.

However, they’ll be tested right out of the gate.

Binghamton takes on Marist in their first non-conference game since they played Hobart on March 7th of 2020.

While BU has to be happy with the upward trajectory of the program, Marist is aiming to get back to were they were pre-pandemic.

In 2019, the last time the Red Foxes played a full season, they won the M-Double-A-C and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

Marist finished 11th in the country in last season’s final men’s lacrosse RPI poll, and is coming off a tight 13-10 loss at #9 Rutgers.

Bearcats Head Coach Kevin McKeown knows what’s in store for his team, but is preparing them for the battle ahead.

“You know, we’ll definitely have our hands full with them. Very similar to us, and kind of like a lot of teams now, especially with guys coming back for a 5th year, they return a lot, especially, again, like us, offensively. So, they’ll definitely be a veteran group. They’re a tough team. We’ll definitely have our hands full with them,” he says.

After Marist, the schedule doesn’t get much easier for BU as they still have games against #14 Lehigh and #17 Vermont, as well as match-ups with Princeton and UAlbany, both of which are receiving votes.

BU and Marist get underway tomorrow at noon.