PRINCETON, NJ – The BU men were in action today as they were on the road taking on Princeton.

The Tigers opened up the game with 5-straight goals for an early insurmountable deficit for the Bearcats.

Andrew Arce led Binghamton with 2 goals and 3 total points, while Justin Roderka was able to net 2 goals as well.

But, Princeton rolls over BU, 22-9. Binghamton will look to find the win column for the 1st time this year on Saturday when they head to Lafayette.

The Bearcats and Leopards square off at 1 PM.