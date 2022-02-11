VESTAL, NY – This weekend marks the official beginning of the spring sports season at Binghamton University.

On Friday, the softball team will play a doubleheader down in Georgia.

Then, on Saturday, the men’s lacrosse team starts their season at the Bearcats Sports Complex.

Spirits are high around this year’s team after an optimistic shortened 2021 season.

The Bearcats finished last season 5-4 in an all America East schedule.

That marked the most wins and the first time BU finished about .500 since the 2017 season when they went 11-5.

BU was missing one of their key players last year in defender Drew Furlong, who missed the season with an injury.

However, they did have 1st Team All-Conference member and reigning America East Defensive Player of the Year, goalie Teddy Dolan.

With Furlong back, and Dolan poised for another strong campaign in net, the two captains have shown the team where they set the bar for this season.

“I think it’s set pretty high. As any senior, or even the junior’s too, as upperclassmen, we want to set it as high as possible. And really, just focus on maybe not just as much the result, but really just focusing on ourselves,” says Furlong.

“I also set my expectations really high. Coming off last year, 5-4, I think we had a pretty good season. But, we weren’t satisfied. That’s kind of our motto right now, we’re never satisfied. Last year, we lost some of the games on our own. I wouldn’t say we got beat, I’d say that we kind of beat ourselves a little bit. So, having a non-conference schedule, I think that’s really going to help us,” said Dolan.

That non-conference schedule begins on Saturday as they’ll take on a very tough Marist program that has been to the NCAA Tournament twice in the last 7 seasons.

The Bearcats and Red Foxes square off at noon.

And just a day later, the BU women’s lacrosse team will begin their 2022 campaign.

BU finished an expedited 2021 season with a 3-5 record, the same record they had in 2020 before the pandemic cancelled the remainder of the season.

To start 2022, the Bearcats will head to the Carrier Dome for a clash with #3 Syracuse on Sunday afternoon.

The last time these two met was in 2020, with then #4 ‘Cuse handling BU, 20-2.

However, the last time the Orange were ranked 3rd when they faced the Bearcats, Binghamton hung with them to open the 2016 season, only falling 9-6.

Senior attack Emily Masera wasn’t on that squad, but she says that this year’s team wants to go out and give it all they’ve got against a top-tier opponent.

“I think, as a team, we’re all just really gunning to just start out really hot with some great competition. It’s a great experience thing for us. I think our takeaway from the game is just to go out with confidence and composure, and just learn from a great team and take that into the rest of our season. We’re really excited for it,” she says.

Masera and the Bearcats will look to spring the major upset inside the Carrier Dome.

BU and ‘Cuse get underway at 1 PM.