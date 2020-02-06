B.U. men’s and women’s lacrosse hosts media day

VESTAL, NY – As we slowly make our way closer and closer to spring, all those outdoor sports are starting to pick up.

While the winter has kept us inside for months, beginning in just a few short weeks, the Binghamton University spring sports seasons will get underway.

With that in mind, the B.U. men’s and women’s lacrosse teams held their media day Wednesday afternoon.

First up, we had the B.U. men’s team.

The Bearcats are coming off a 2-11 season, but perhaps can take something away from it.

Binghamton dropped the first 11 games of their season before closing out the year with back-to-back conference wins.

This team has a lot of newcomers, so you figure the returners will be looked at as leaders of this squad.

Dan Mottes is the team’s lone captain this year, and he’s already a big fan of what he’s seen from this team early on.

“There’s a lot more kids on the team that are really trying to figure out how can I be better? Whether they’re in more of a starting role or more of a reserve role. I think, having a commitment where you’re constantly trying to get better and try to just become the best player you can be, and having a commitment to doing that with a consistent effort, it’s really had me kind of excited about this season,” says Mottes.

As for the B.U. women’s team, they too are coming off a two-win season.

However, also like the men’s squad, there is a lot of room for improvement as well as a sense of optimism among some of the team’s seniors.

“We had a very strong freshman class come in, as well as our freshman class last year who have had time on the field last season. So, they’re so much more confident. So, really not relying on one class and kind of looking throughout the whole team to see who will step up,” said Goalie Taylor Passuello.

“The energy coming off last season. There were a lot of things we learned going through that. People are just really determined to get back, make those changes that we needed to, put in the extra work where it was needed outside of practice, outside of conditioning, whatever it may be. And just do that stuff over the summer or winter break, and come back and be ready to get after it and have the best season yet,” Senior MF/Attack Olivia Batista said.

Both teams will certainly be looking to have their best seasons yet when things get underway in the next week.

The men’s season begins this coming Saturday when they head to Poughkeepsie to take on Marist, while the women get the 2020 campaign underway next Wednesday at home against Bucknell.