LOWELL, MA- To some more basketball, this coming last night.

The Binghamton University women’s basketball team was on the road to take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

This was a critical game for BU as far as the America East standings were concerned.

After tightening the game up to close out the first half, the Bearcats once again struggled in the 3rd quarter and it would ultimately come back to haunt them.

Denai Bowman and Hayley Moore had eerily similar stat lines in this one as they both finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals, with Bowman adding 3 assists.

Birna Benonysdottir added another 10 points and 3 rebounds.

But, UML got 17 points from Kharis Idom, a game-high, and Kaylen Banwareesingh finished with a double-double, 13 points and 11 rebounds.

UMass Lowell gets the 62-53 win, and in the process hand the Bearcats their 7th-straight loss.

While that is far from ideal, the worst part is that with their now 1-11 conference record, BU is dangerously close to being the 1 team left out of the America East Tournament as they have dropped into the last place spot in the standings.

With only 6 games remaining in the regular season, Binghamton has some serious work to do to make up ground.

It begins tomorrow when they head to their arch-rivals house.

Binghamton and UAlbany tip off at 7 PM.