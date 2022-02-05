VESTAL, NY – Inside the BU Events Center, Binghamton welcoming in Maine for the 1st of 2 games between these two this weekend.

Opening quarter, Cassidy Roberts throws on the brakes and moves it out to Clare Traeger.

And Traeger getting the scoring started as she hits the lengthy two.

Shot clock winding down here. Hayley Moore with no option but to put up a shot, and she buries a laser from deep.

Then, Roberts with a picture-perfect bounce pass down low to Denai Bowman. Bowman gets the defender to bite, makes the shot, and one.

Final seconds of the 2nd quarter, Traeger from the wing. Bang! Buries the three.

That made it a 7-point game.

Bowman led all scorers with 21 points. However, it wasn’t enough as Maine takes this one, 54-45.

The Bearcats and Black Bears meet again on Sunday for a matinee show down. Tip off for that one is at noon.