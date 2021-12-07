VESTAL, NY – Some college basketball. The Binghamton University women’s team in action Tuesday as they hosted Division II’s Pitt-Johnstown.

Denai Bowman doing her thing in this one.

Nice give-and-go, and then the finish from Bowman. Solid night from her.

Birna Benonysdottir going to work in the paint.

Pivot, and then the smooth touch off the back of the rim and in.

Camila Kirschenbaum moves it along to Clare Traeger.

Jump step, and high off the glass and in.

Birna had a nice showing as she finished with eleven points and five rebounds.

Freshman Ella Wanzer poured in eleven of her own, including knocking down two-of-four from beyond the arc.

But, it was Bowman who led the charge for the Bearcats as the junior dropped twenty-three, brought down nine boards and dished out five assists. Game highs in every category.

The Bearcats beat the Mountain Cats, 62-51.

BU is back in action on Friday when they head to Eastern Michigan for a 4 PM tip.