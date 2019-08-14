B.U. hosts 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Pro-Am Draw Party

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton University Events Center hosted the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Pro-Am Draw Party.

With the help of the B.U. Events Center and Dick’s Open staffs, the two weeks of preparation for the event paid off.

Sponsors of the tournament were on hand for special giveaways to those in attendance such as golf balls, shoes, and gift cards.

But, of course, the big moment of the night is when people get to draft their professional to play with.

With so many big names in this year’s tournament, Marketing & Promotions Coordinator Dave Pessagno says that there’s even more excitement for those waiting to see who they’ll tee off with.

“There really is. I mean, you can just feel the buzz in the community. Players were there today. Fans started to come out to watch the practice rounds. You know, with the names we have, you have to hope that there’s such a great leader board heading into Sunday. And lots of great names. I mean that’s why they call these guys legends. As you said, the World Golf Hall of Famers, the legends of golf, and the opportunity to see these great people that have won numerous tournaments along the way are right here in Endicott, New York,” he said.

The pro-am runs both Wednesday and Thursday with tee times going off at 8:00 am and 1:30 pm.