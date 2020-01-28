B.U. holds 15th annual women’s luncheon

VESTAL, NY – As the sports community continued to mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant Monday, Binghamton University held a very important event that undoubtedly, both Bryant, and his daughter, Gianna, would have been very proud of.

The Binghamton Bearcats Athletics Association held the 15th annual Women’s Athletics Luncheon Monday afternoon.

Over 800 attendees gathered inside the B.U. Events Center to help raise money for the BBAA Women’s Scholarship Fund, which has eclipsed over $500,000 since 2006.

One of the scholarship award winners this season was also chosen to be the special student speaker.

Olivia Batista, a senior and member of the women’s lacrosse team, was chosen to address the large crowd before the guest speaker, Suzyn Waldman.

Before she took the stage, Batista spoke about what the honor means to her.

“To me, it means women in athletics is just a huge part of my whole life. It’s been my whole life. If it wasn’t for all the success and the progress that they’ve made over the years, I literally wouldn’t be here doing what I do every day. So, really cool to just hear everything she has to say about her journey and all that stuff. To even have my own journey kind of be a little bit part of that is an awesome experience for me. I’m really excited,” she said.

Batista got a chance to speak with Waldman before heading down to the event level.

Waldman, the color commentator for Yankees radio broadcasts since 2005, is a pioneer for women in the sports broadcasting field, winning countless awards in the process.

Although she was all smiles today and has had a tremendous career, it didn’t come easy.

Waldman went through very difficult times trying to make it in the sports world as a woman, with things escalating as far as death threats.

Waldman used her platform today to show that even through adversity, you can still succeed.

Prior to delivering her message to the crowd, Waldman spoke about the importance of events like this to help women continue to gain traction in sports and life.

“One of the things you learn from sports is it doesn’t matter if anybody leaves here and never plays a sport again. What you learn from sports, and remember what that felt like when your teammate pushed you further than you wanted to go. Remember what that felt like when you had a support system. That’s something we never had. I never had growing up. That was, you were it. You were it, yourself, and you did it yourself. That’s something that I think is going to make a difference everywhere, not just sports. A lot of these young women could leave here and never pick up a basketball again, never run again. Doesn’t matter. What they’ve learned here is what is going to push them,” Waldman says.

Waldman became yet another major name to be the guest speaker in the luncheon’s fifteen years of fundraising efforts.

After having only seventy-five attendees in it’s inaugural year, the 810 guests this year marks a new high, and the event continues to be an integral part of both the university and in the world of women’s sports.