B.U. falls to Cornell 84-64

ITHACA, N.Y. – The B.U. men’s team looked to make it a sweep of the evening as they were in Ithaca to face Cornell.

Last year’s America East Rookie of the Year Sam Sessoms had a quiet game in this one offensively.

He finished with just six points.

However, he did also chip in four rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Pierre Sarr led the way in scoring for B.U., as he finished with 16 in his first game as a Bearcat.

Also making his debut was George Tinsley, as the freshman netted 10 points.

But, Cornell’s Jimmy Boeheim stole the show as he dropped 24 points on B.U.

He also brought down five rebounds, dished out four assists, had a block, and two steals.

Cornell wins it, 84-64.

Doesn’t get any easier for B.U. as next up is the top team in the country, Michigan State on Sunday in East Lansing.