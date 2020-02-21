B.U. Bearcats women’s basketball nabs win over UMass Lowell 62-58

The Bearcats got off to a sluggish start Wednesday evening on the road.
They trailed UMass Lowell 15-4 after the first quarter and fell behind by as many as 14 points in the second.
However, B.U. outscored UML the final three quarters en route to a 62-58 win.
The 14-point comeback is the largest come-from-behind win of the season for Binghamton.
The Bearcats were led by Kai Moon’s 19 points, shooting 50% from the field.
Fellow senior Carly Boland also shot 50% and added 11 more points.
Moon and Boland were two of nine Bearcats to tally points.
With the win, B.U. improved to 18-8 overall and are now 7-6 in the America East, good for 4th in the standings.
The win also kept their hopes alive of hosting a first round conference tournament game as well as potentially moving up to the 3rd or even 2nd seed.
A lot more to play out, and they get their next opportunity to improve their chances on Saturday.
Binghamton will be down in Connecticut to face Hartford.
Tip off is at 2:00 pm.