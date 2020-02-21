B.U. Bearcats women’s basketball nabs win over UMass Lowell 62-58

The Bearcats got off to a sluggish start Wednesday evening on the road.

They trailed UMass Lowell 15-4 after the first quarter and fell behind by as many as 14 points in the second.

However, B.U. outscored UML the final three quarters en route to a 62-58 win.

The 14-point comeback is the largest come-from-behind win of the season for Binghamton.

The Bearcats were led by Kai Moon’s 19 points, shooting 50% from the field.

Fellow senior Carly Boland also shot 50% and added 11 more points.

Moon and Boland were two of nine Bearcats to tally points.

With the win, B.U. improved to 18-8 overall and are now 7-6 in the America East, good for 4th in the standings.

The win also kept their hopes alive of hosting a first round conference tournament game as well as potentially moving up to the 3rd or even 2nd seed.

A lot more to play out, and they get their next opportunity to improve their chances on Saturday.

Binghamton will be down in Connecticut to face Hartford.

Tip off is at 2:00 pm.