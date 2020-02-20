B.U. Bearcats women’s basketball currently fourth in the America East

It’s coming down to crunch time for both Binghamton University basketball teams, with one’s fate a lot more kind than the others.

Let’s check out the America East standings and how they effect B.U.

Let’s start on the women’s side first.

Stony Brook sits atop at 12-0.

Behind the Seawolves is UMass Lowell.

The Riverhawks and Maine each sport 9-4 conference records, with UML a half game up.

Then, in the 4th spot is Binghamton.

A lot can still go right for B.U., but they’ll need some help.

There is a chance that the Bearcats could end up as high as the two seed.

First and foremost, they need to win out.

They would also need both Maine and UMass Lowell to lose at least two of their final three games.

Again, a lot needs to happen, but the possibility still exists.