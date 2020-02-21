B.U. Bearcats squeeze by River Hawks 86-84

VESTAL, NY – Thursday night, the B.U. men took the court inside the Events Center to face UMass Lowell.

The Bearcats needing a win to keep hopes alive of making the America East Tournament.

That’s Sam Sessoms. To Pierre Sarr, and back to Sessoms again.

And get used to seeing that because Sessoms had himself a huge night.

This time, the superb sophomore finds freshman phenom George Tinsley.

Drives to the hoop and a good, strong take.

Same duo here.

Tinsely gets a wide open look on the wing, and that’s not even close to not going in.

Now, Tinsley to Javon Brown.

And what a move here by Brown. Spinning, fade away, and buries it.

Tinsley was very productive in this one as he finished with 15 points, five steals, three assists, and a rebound.

Meanwhile, Sessoms posted some big numbers as he dropped 39 points, one shy of a career high.

He also had a game-high six assists, three steals, and two rebounds.

This was too cool to leave out.

Final seconds of the first half.

Off a River Hawk miss, ahead to Rich Caldwell, at the buzzer he sinks it!

Did it count? No.

But, what did count was the crucial win B.U. picked up.

It came down to the final buzzer but Binghamton holds on for an 86-84 win over UMass Lowell.

The Bearcats wrap up their regular season home schedule Saturday as they welcome in Hartford for Senior Day.

Tip off is set for 4:00 pm.